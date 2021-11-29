If you enjoyed last summer’s Month of Sundays, we have a treat in store for you. Over the next few weeks Enfield will be hosting a series of festive fun days, starting on Saturday 4th December in Enfield Town.

They’ll be live music performances, show screenings, pantomime performances, dancing and much more.

If it’s a bit chilly add an extra layer and join in the fun, everyone is welcome.

For more information on this and the following events being held across Enfield visit:



Don’t forget Enfield’s Parade of Lights taking place on Sunday 5th December

https://www.facebook.com/EnfieldParadeOfLights/posts/117087737444006

https://www.facebook.com/EnfieldParadeOfLights

