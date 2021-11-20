Internationally recognised Greek singer Elena Paparizou, was announced on Monday as the first Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Greece.

The announcement was made to coincide with World Children’s Day, celebrated every year on November 20.

As Ambassador of the organisation, Elena will contribute to raising awareness and informing the public about the protection of children’s rights in Greece, and will contribute to the work of UNICEF to ensure a better future for every child in the country.

“I am overwhelmed with emotion,” Elena posted on her Instagram page. “It is a great honour and I recognise the huge responsibility of becoming the first UNICEF Ambassador for Greece, knowing that it is an emblematic program for children that supports their rights all over the world,” she added.

Elena continued, “We have to put our children and our youth first. Where they deserve to be. I have always said that the future is our children. It is! But children are children TODAY, and TODAY we have a responsibility to give them a happy childhood, without violence and exclusions but with dignity and care. Through UNICEF, I am sure we will all become better people.”