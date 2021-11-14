The struggle will continue until all people in Cyprus can live in conditions of security and dignity, said on Friday Interior Minister Nicos Nouris at the unveiling ceremony in Limassol of a memorial for those missing or killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion.



He said the President of the Republic is making all efforts to restart negotiations to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality as defined by UN Security Council resolutions and the principles and values of the EU.



This is the only solution that will lead to a functional and viable state, in the interest of both communities and will respect human rights, contribute to the welfare of its people and stability and peace in the region, he added.

At the same time, he underlined that in order for this to become possible, Turkey must abandon its rigid stance and policy of tension and provocations and without irrationality, respect international law, return to dialogue and to take substantial steps towards a Cyprus solution.



Nouris said the struggle will continue until final justification and until we secure that all people on the island will live in conditions of dignity and security, noting we owe this to our children and the next generations.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.