Barnet has more high streets and town centres than any other London borough, with more than 23,000 businesses, the majority being micro-businesses operating with a few employees. Purchasing locally really can make a difference to small business owners. By helping them you are not only saving local jobs but also supporting your community. Our high streets can only thrive if we continue to support their diversity and help businesses grow.

Barnet has a lot to offer, from fantastic gift shops, handmade goods, family-run cafes, bakeries, and restaurants to independent retailers. Choose to shop local this winter and find unique gifts right on your doorstep.

Barnet’s small business champion, Councillor Alex Prager, said: “This Small Business Saturday, I encourage Barnet’s residents to discover the great variety of independent shops that the borough has to offer. It is very important to support local businesses not only during the festive season but all year round. Small business owners are a vital part of our communities – they are our neighbours and our friends. The council recognises this and is committed to work with small businesses to create thriving town centres. We have approved £23.5m to invest in our high streets to support their recovery and become vibrant, healthier, sustainable and entrepreneurial places where communities live, work and enjoy.”

Supporting small businesses does not need to stop with making a local purchase. For many of them, word-of-mouth is the main way they get new customers. If you have time, give your favourites a like, share a photo, comment on their social media or leave them a positive review.

To celebrate Small Business Saturday, we encourage businesses to use #DiscoverBarnet and #SmallBizSatUK when promoting retail offers, opening hours, and other planned activities on social media. We will be using our social media platforms to celebrate Barnet businesses and where possible we will be resharing their posts.

There will be free parking at all council-run car parks and pay-to-park bays on Small Business Saturday, and on every weekend in December.

Find out more about Small Business Saturday and register your business for free at: smallbusinesssaturdayuk.comExternal link.

Visit the council’s shop local campaign – Discover BarnetExternal link to meet some of the friendly faces behind Barnet’s independent businesses: engage.barnet.gov.uk/discoverbarnetExternal link