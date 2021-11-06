Details of this year’s Remembrance Day Parades on 14 November are as follows.
Edmonton Green Remembrance Day Service
The Green, London, N9 0TZ
10.40am Service begins, including prayer of rededication of the Memorial
10.58am The Last Post
11.00an 2 minutes silence
11.02am Reveille
11.05am Wreath laying
11.10am National Anthem
11.15am Service close
Enfield Town Remembrance Day Service
Chase Side, Enfield, EN2 6SG
14:00 Service begins and includes wreath laying
14:30 Service close
There is no Remembrance Parade in Southgate this year.