Details of this year’s Remembrance Day Parades on 14 November are as follows.

Edmonton Green Remembrance Day Service

The Green, London, N9 0TZ

10.40am Service begins, including prayer of rededication of the Memorial

10.58am The Last Post

11.00an 2 minutes silence

11.02am Reveille

11.05am Wreath laying

11.10am National Anthem

11.15am Service close

Enfield Town Remembrance Day Service

Chase Side, Enfield, EN2 6SG

14:00 Service begins and includes wreath laying

14:30 Service close

There is no Remembrance Parade in Southgate this year.