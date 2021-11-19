In 2020, EU farms produced 160.1 million tonnes of raw milk, 1.1% more than in 2019, according to data on milk and milk products published Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

From that total, an estimated 149.9 million tonnes were used by dairies, together with skimmed milk, to produce a range of manufactured dairy products, as well as fresh products.

Among other products, dairies produced 1.6 million tonnes of skimmed milk powder, 2.3 million tonnes of butter, 7.7 million tonnes of acidified milk products like yoghurts, 10.3 million tonnes of cheese, 24.0 million tonnes of drinking milk and, as a by-product of the manufacture of cheese, 55.5 million tonnes of whey in 2020.

EU dairies produced more of all of these products in 2020 than they did in 2019 and, in turn, except for fresh products, more than they did in 2018.

The amount of butter produced in 2020 was 1.7% more than in 2019, fresh drinking milk was 2.6% higher, and the amount of cheese produced was 3.0% more than in 2019.

Cows’ milk accounts for the vast majority of the milk delivered to dairies across most of the EU Member States. Nevertheless, a majority (56.3 %) of the milk delivered to dairies in Greece in 2020 came from ewes and goats, as did over one fifth (20.8 %) in Cyprus and more than one tenth (12.9 %) in Spain.

Dairies in Germany accounted for the highest share of EU production of all main fresh and manufactured dairy products, including drinking milk (19.3% of the EU total), butter (21.0%), cheese (22.9%) and acidified milk products (23.7%).

The highest levels of production for dairy products were generally recorded in the most populous EU Member States, although there were some exceptions.

For example, Ireland accounted for the third-highest share of butter produced (12.4%), after Germany and France.

The Netherlands accounted for the fourth-highest share of cheese produced (9.7% of the EU total) after Germany, France and Italy.

The second largest share of drinking milk production was recorded in Spain, followed by France, Italy and Poland.

The second largest share of butter production was recorded in France, followed by Ireland, Poland and the Netherlands.

The second largest share of acidified milk products was also recorded in France, followed by Spain, Poland and the Netherlands.

The second largest share in cheese products was recorded in France, followed by Italy, the Netherlands and Poland.