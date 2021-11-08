British Bases personnel, units from the UK and the Republic of Cyprus, recently undertook a three days joint bomb disposal training in Akrotiri to “share best practices and foster working relationships for future collaboration”.

According to a British Bases press release exercise “Hades Bident” saw experts from RAF Akrotiri’s Ammunition Troop working alongside both the Cyprus Police and National Guard Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams “to deal with potential threats from a number of explosive devices, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and pipe bombs under vehicles.”

Also involved in the large-scale exercise was a team from the SBA Police and highly experienced military bomb disposal professionals from the UK, the press release ads.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Major Joe Wood, a Senior Ammunition Technical Officer from RAF Akrotiri, explained why joint training was so useful for everyone involved, noting that “the overarching aim of the exercise was to execute inter-agency and joint training.”

“It was very useful having CyPol and National Guard involvement on the exercise. This was the first time we got to understand their capabilities and share our working practices,” he said.

Head of the CyPol Bomb Specialist Team, Odysseas Papadopoulos, called Exercise “Hades Bident” very constructive and revealed that he hoped the three days of training would strengthen the cooperation between all those involved.