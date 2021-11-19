Cyprus on Thursday reported one death and 388 new COVID cases bringing the total of deaths to 589 and of cases to 129,158.

The Ministry of Health announced that 86 patients are getting treatment in hospitals and 34 are in serious condition. The positivity rate rose to 0.63%.

According to the figures, 60.47% of the patients are unvaccinated . Moreover the Ministry announced that 3 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in an ICU.

The new cases were detected from a total of 61,330 tests (rapid and PCR).

The patient who passed away is a male, 66 years old who died at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital yesterday. Of the 589 deaths, 377 are male (64%), and 212 female (36%) and the median age is 76 years.

Of the 34 patients in a serious condition, 15 are intubated, 1 is in an ICU and 18 in ACUs.

Of the 61,330 tests, 4,099 were PCR and 57,231 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows: 55 from 837 samples in the framework of contact tracing process, 2 from 1,370 tests at airports, 55 from 1,559 tests done on private initiative, 2 from 220 tests done at microbiological labs of general hospitals, 189 from 33,420 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 85 from 23,811 rapid tests done in the framework of the free testing by the Health Ministry. No positive case was detected from 113 samples taken following GP referrals and at public clinics. From the rapid tests by the Ministry 5 cases were detected in primary schools and 17 in high schools.