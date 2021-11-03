Cypriot health authorities announced one death and 249 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 124,973.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health says that a total of 52,138 tests were carried out with the daily positivity rate at 0,48%.

The Ministry reported the death of a 64-year-old man who died at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU on 1 November. As a result, total deaths rose to 575 of whom 367 or 64% were men and 208 or 36% were women with median age of 76,1 years.

According to the Ministry, 70 patients receive treatment in public hospitals, of whom 26 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the 26 patients in serious condition, five are intubated in ICUs, three in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 18 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 60% of the patients have no vaccination history, while five post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the press release, the 249 new COVID cases were detected following 52,138 tests, of which 4,718 were PCR tests and 47,420 were rapid antigen tests.

A total of 37 new cases were detected after 405 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, six new cases emerged following 2,260 samples taken at the airports, 33 new cases were traced following 1,505 tests done privately, eight new infections were detected after 266 tests carried out in the General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, one new case was diagnosed after 282 samples taken on GP referrals, 121 cases were traced after 28,174 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 43 new cases were detected following 19,246 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.

Furthermore, one new case was traced in the context of testing in primary schools and 17 cases were detected in testing in high schools, the Ministry added.