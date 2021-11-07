Cyprus Health Ministry announced one death and 174 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the total number of cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic to 125,814.



A total of 46.157 tests were carried out with the daily positivity rate at 0,38%.



Furthermore, it was announced that 74 patients are being treated in public hospitals, of whom 23 are in serious condition.



The Ministry reported the death of a 83-year-old man who died in the Limassol General Hospital. As a result, total deaths rose to 576 of whom 368 or 64% were men and 208 or 36% were women with median age of 76.1 years.



A total of 74 patients are receiving treatment in public hospitals, of whom 23 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs. Of the 23 patients in serious condition, seven are intubated, one is being treated in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 15 patients are in ACUs. One post-covid patient who is no longer infectious is intubated in serious condition in ICU.

It is noted that 66.24%% of the patients have no vaccination history.



The 174 new COVID cases were detected following 46.157 tests, of which 3.891 were PCR tests and 42,266 were rapid antigen tests.



Six new cases were detected after 87 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 4 new cases were found following 1,802 samples taken at the airports, 23 new cases were detected following 1,761 tests done privately, 5 new infections were found after 201 samples tested at Hospitals Labs, 7 cases were traced after 32,388 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 59 cases were found after a 9,878 samples tested in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.