Cyprus on Wednesday reported 434 new COVID cases and 117 hospitalizations. The positivity rate stands now at 0.71% while the cases rose to 131,462.

The total deaths remain at 590. Of them 377 are male (64%) and 213 are female (36%) and the median age is 76 years.

According to the Ministry of Health, 39 patients are in serious condition and 58.12% of all the patients are unvaccinated.

Moreover, 3 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in an ICU.

Today`s cases were detected from a total of 61,424 tests (rapid and PCR).

Of the 39 patients in serious condition, 17 are intubated, 2 are in an ICU and 20 in ACU.

Today 4,508 PCR tests and 56,916 rapid tests were carried out and the new cases were detected as follows:

69 from 903 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 2 from 1,110 tests at airports, 67 from 1,964 tests done on private initiative, 2 from 280 tests done at microbiological labs of general hospitals, 177 from 29,445 rapid tests at private pharmacies and labs,116 from 27,471 rapid tests done via the testing of population by the Ministry of health and 1 from 248 tests done following referrals from GPs and at public clinics. No cases were detected from 3 samples taken in closed structures.

From the free rapid tests of the Ministry 9 cases were detected at primary schools and 23 in high schools.