Two deaths of a 61 year old and a 28 year old, 337 new COVID cases and 114 hospitalizations were reported in Cyprus on Sunday.

The total deaths are 594 and the total cases 133,274.

According to the Ministry, 43 patients of the 114 are in serious condition and figures show that 65.79% of the patients are unvaccinated. Moreover, 3 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are treated in serious condition in an ICU.

A total of 54,408 tests were carried out today and the positivity rate stands at 0.62%.

The 61 year old male passed away yesterday at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital and the 28 year old, also male, lost his live today at the ICU of the same hospital. From the 594 deaths, 381 are male (64.1%), and 213 female (35.9%) and the median age is 75.9 years.

According to the Ministry, 43 patients are in serious condition of whom 16 are intubated , two are in an ICU and 24 in ACU.

Today 4,403 tests were PCR and 50,005 rapid and the new cases were detected as follows:

11 from 397 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 3 from 2,690 samples taken at airports, 40 from 934 samples taken on private initiative, 1 from 128 tests at microbiological labs of General Hospitals, 108 from 22,897 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 173 from 27,108 rapid tests done via the Ministry of Health program and 1 from 254 samples taken following GP referrals and testing at public clinics.

From the rapid tests of the Ministry, 1 case was detected in closed structures from a total of 2,416 tests.