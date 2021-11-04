Cypriot health authorities announced 188 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 125,161.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health says the daily positivity rate now stood at 0.38%.

No fatalities were reported and as a result, total deaths remained unchanged at 575 of whom 367 or 64% were men and 208 or 36% were women with median age of 76.1 years.

According to the Ministry, 67 patients receive treatment in public hospitals, of whom 24 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the 24 patients in serious condition, six are intubated in ICUs, two in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 16 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 68.36% of the patients have no vaccination history, while four post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the press release, the 188 new COVID cases were detected following 49,068 tests, of which 3,840 were PCR tests and 45,228 were rapid antigen tests.

A total of 27 new cases were detected after 489 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, six new cases emerged following 1,403 samples taken at the airports, 24 new cases were traced following 1,490 tests done privately, five new infections were detected after 235 tests carried out in the General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, one new case was diagnosed after 223 samples taken on GP referrals, 78 cases were traced after 21,219 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 47 new cases were detected following 24,009 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.

Furthermore, one new case was traced in the context of testing in primary schools and six cases were detected in testing in high schools, the Ministry added.