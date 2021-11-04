Health Ministry figures released on Thursday show that by November 3 80% of the adult population had concluded its vaccination scheme and 82.3% had received its 1st dose.

The figures show that 42.8% of citizens aged 16 and 17 were administered the 1st dose and in ages 12-15 29% got the 1st dose.

Pafos continues to rank first in inoculation coverage as 90.7% of the citizens concluded their shots. Famagusta district comes 2nd with 89.3%, they are followed by Nicosia with 79.2%, Limassol with 78.6% and Larnaka with 74.6%.

As regards the booster dose, 33,485 inoculations were carried out on people 60 and over, 3,345 health professionals received the booster shot and the inoculations in nursing homes were 2,730.