President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, arrived on Sunday in Glasgow, where he will participate in the UN Summit on Climate Change (COP26), hosted by the United Kingdom.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, during the Summit, the President will make an intervention to refer to the positions of the Republic of Cyprus on the issue of climate change and to explain his initiative to address the effects of climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The President of the Republic is accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, the High Commissioner of the Republic to the United Kingdom, Andreas Kakouris, the Advisor to the President of the Republic on Climate Change, Costas Papanicolas, and the Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President, Koula Sofianou.

On November 2, on the sidelines of the Summit, the Ministry of Agriculture will hold an event, on the occasion of the Mediterranean Day, in collaboration with the EU Secretariat for the Mediterranean, the Network of Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change and the Clima-Med Project, entitled “Mediterranean Climate Action”. At the event, Kadis will present the initiative of the President of the Republic to address the effects of Climate Change and then Papanicolas will present the scientific conclusions from a two-year study conducted for the Republic of Cyprus by groups of experts. The event will be attended by delegates from 15 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.



During the Summit, the President of the Republic will participate in a series of discussions and events, including an event on combating methane use, co-organized by the US Presidency and the European Commission, headed by the US President, Joe Biden, and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.



The COP26, will look into ways to reduce emissions by 2030, by accelerating the reduction of coal use, tackling deforestation, the use of electric vehicles and encouraging investment in renewables.

The aim of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, which are participating in the Summit, is to protect and restore ecosystems and to create infrastructure for the protection of the environment.