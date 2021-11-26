The Vatican spokesman didn’t immediately respond when asked to confirm the pope would indeed bring migrants back to Italy or was otherwise arranging for their travel off Cyprus.The ITA Airbus 320 that is bringing the pope and Vatican delegation from Rome to Nicosia on Dec. 2 will not travel onto Greece on the second leg of the trip, according to the ITA press office. That could suggest that any transfer of migrants from Cyprus to Rome could actually occur without the pope on board, since he is to travel on to the Greek capital of Athens on Dec. 4 aboard a different aircraft.

The pope made headlines in 2016 when he brought a dozen Syrian Muslims back with him aboard his return flight to Rome following a trip to the Greek island of Lesbos that hosts a large migrant reception camp.