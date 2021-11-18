The Cyprus issue was among the main topics on the agenda of the meeting between the Prime Ministers of Greece and the UK, in Downing Street, on Tuesday afternoon.



Kyriakos Mitsotakis is understood to have underlined in his discussion with Boris Johnson the intransigence demonstrated by Turkey, as well as a series of provocative actions, including in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus and in Varosha.



He noted that the reversal of the decision to illegally open part of the fended-off town is a prerequisite for the success of the UN-led efforts to resume negotiations towards a settlement.



The Greek Prime Minister stressed the position that the “two-state solution” approach championed by Ankara and the Turkish Cypriot leader is unacceptable and it could not constitute a basis for further negotiations.



Downing Street said that on Cyprus, both leaders “agreed on the importance of all parties working together to reach a lasting settlement.”