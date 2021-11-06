Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Friday 227 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now 125,640 and the positivity rate is 0.40%.

No deaths were recorded, and therefore the number of COVID-19 patients who have died until now remains 575, 367 men (64%) and 208 women (36%). Their median age is 76.1 years old.

Seventy-three COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 27 of them in a critical condition. A percentage of 66.67% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.



One post-COVID patient who ceased to be contagious continues to be treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit in a critical condition, due to COVID-19, and is intubated.



A total of 56,230 tests were carried out on Friday using the PCR method (4,827) and antigen rapid tests (51,403) .



Out of the 27 patients whose condition is critical 8 are intubated, 2 are treated in an Intensive Care Unit but are not intubated, and 17 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 227 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 59 cases out of 883 samples taken during contact tracing, 1 case out of 2,002 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 27 cases out of 1,510 samples taken at the private initiative, 10 cases out of 224 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 2 cases out of 208 samples taken after referrals by personal doctors, 80 cases out of 30,453 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 48 cases out of 20,950 samples tested using antigen rapid tests, through the Health Ministry`s programme.