The Government on Wednesday decided a series of measures to address the growing migratory flows, focusing on the risk of demographic change and the most acute socio-economic effects on the population. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades.



Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos told the press that ministries and government services had submitted relevant data and figures, demonstrating the risk of demographic change, as well as the serious socio-economic impact on the country. More specifically, the data submitted show that for the first 10 months of 2021, flows of irregular migrants amount to 10,868 persons of which 9,270 have crossed the green line illegally in a clear policy of manipulation by Turkey, as he said. According to Pelekanos, the vast majority of flows come from Turkey, with the most important being the fact that 70% of these flows concern single men aged 25 to 40 years.



He said that this year the influxes are already 38% higher than the corresponding number for the whole of 2020. The Spokesperson said that despite the implementation of the new procedure for speedy examination of applications, and despite the fact that 8,671 applications have already been rejected, the current flows are added to the more than 33,000 cases of illegal residents in the Republic.



According to Pelekanos, the percentage of asylum seekers exceeds 4% of the population in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, while in the rest of the EU frontline countries it does not exceed 1%, adding that the EU acknowledges that Cyprus is the number one country for asylum seekers.



He said that the problem is critical adding that figures show that in pre-primary education more than 30% of the students have migrant background and in primary education this number is 16%.



Pelekanos said that during the meeting figures were submitted as regards the increase of crime and the percentage of involvement of illegal migrants in serious crimes which is more than 43%.



He said that in addition to ghettos being created in urban areas, several communities have experienced significant demographic change.



Pelekanos spoke about the financial impact on Cypriot taxpayers because of the migration flows. He said that in addition to the 178 million euros allocated by the European Union between 2014-2020, Cypriot citizens have been loaded with an amount of 178 million euros for allocations and infrastructure purposes. He added that the Deputy Ministry of Welfare had to pay additional expenditures of 38 million euros from the national budget for food and housing allowances.



The Spokesman said that a ministerial committee consisting of the Ministers of Defense, Interior and Justice will be set up in order to propose specific measures to manage the emergency situation. Also a management unit with operational capabilities will be set up under the supervision of the Search and Rescue Coordination Center, which will implement the decisions of the Council of Ministers.



Moreover Nicosia will be immediately informing the European Commission of the worsening situation, the need for emergency measures and urgent assistance in dealing with the problem in line with the decisions taken for Lithuania and Poland.



He said that under Article 78 (3) of the Treaty of the EU, a request would be submitted to the European Commission for action in favor of the Republic of Cyprus, including the granting of the right to suspend asylum applications by individuals entering the country illegally.



In addition, in the context of the expected solidarity from the EU, there will be a demand for the immediate relocation of a number of asylum seekers to the Member States, as well as the repatriation of asylum seekers to their countries of origin.



Asked about the sanctions against Belarus he said that these issues are handled by the Foreign Ministry in coordination with the other Ministries and when any decisions are taken, there will be announced. Replying to another question about the repatriations and the agreements with third countries, he said that this issue has been handled by the Interior Ministry in consultation with the Foreign Ministry adding that Cyprus seeks the contribution and assistance from the EU for concluding these agreements for repatriation of persons whose applications were rejected, in their countries of origin.



Regarding the measure to suspend asylum applications, he said that this measure was taken in other countries such as Greece on the occasion of the situation in Evros and that there will be a discussion with the EU. He was also asked about the financial support from the EU and he answered that assistance is provided, stressing however that it is not only an economic matter, but an issue with various parameters that are demonstrated by the data provided.