In Friday’s game bottom of the league team Ethnikos Achna pulled off a shock one nil win over fourth placed Olympiakos courtesy of an own goal.

In Saturday’s games Aris played a goalless draw with Pafos. Doxa beat PAEEK 2-1 through a Sadek penalty in the 18th minute and a Anaane goal in the 61st minute.Babik scored a penalty for PAEEK in the 23rd minute to equalise at the time.