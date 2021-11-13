Cyprus’ Ministry of Health announced Friday one death and a 224 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.38%. The number of cases in Cyprus since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 127,260.



Eighty-two COVID-19 patients are treated in state hospitals, 34 of them in a critical condition. A percentage of 64.64% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated. Three post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in a critical condition in an ICU and are intubated. Out of the 34 patients whose condition is critical 8 are intubated, 3 are treated in an ICU but are not intubated and 23 are in an Advanced Care Unit.

An 82 year-old woman who was treated at Nicosia General Hospital died on Friday. The number of patients who died due to COVID-19 increased to 588, of which 376 were men (64%) and 212 women (36%). The average age of the deceased due to the virus in Cyprus is 76.

A total of 58,320 tests were carried out of which 4,491 were PCR tests and 54,175 antigen rapid tests.

The 224 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 31 cases out of 708 samples taken during contact tracing, 3 cases out of 1,575 samples taken by passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports, 50 cases out of 1,767 samples taken at the private initiative, 102 cases out of 32,205 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 38 cases out of 21, 624 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.