Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Sunday 112 new coronavirus cases, with the positivity rate standing at 0.29%. No new deaths were reported.



The total number of cases is 124,444. A total of 61 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 20 of them in a critical condition. A percentage of 62,3% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Six post-COVID patients, who have ceased to be contagious, are hospitalized in a critical condition in Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.



The number of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic remains 574 of which 366 are men (64%) and 208 are women (36%). Their median age is 76.1 years old.

Out of the 20 COVID-19 patients whose condition is critical, 5 are intubated, 3 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, but are not intubated, and 12 in an Increased Care Unit.

A total of 38,554 tests were carried out, of which 4,360 using the PCR method and 34,194 were antigen rapid tests.

The 112 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 5 cases out of 203 samples taken during contact tracing, 6 cases out of 2,875 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 11 cases out of 935 samples taken at the private initiative, 1 case out of 86 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 2 cases out of 261 samples under the program of referrals by General Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 33 cases out of 14,906 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 54 cases out of 19,288 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.