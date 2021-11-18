Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou and Greece’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Diaspora Greeks, Andreas Katsaniotis on Tuesday discussed joint actions and cooperation between the two countries on issues pertaining to the Diaspora.



Photiou and Katsaniotis agreed that the next meeting in the framework of the trilateral Diaspora programme between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, called “Nostos”, will take place next year in France.

In statements to the press following their meeting, Photiou said they discussed about specific actions and initiatives to engage with Cypriots and Greeks overseas to promote the interests of the two countries, adding that special emphasis was given on the new generation of expatriates and how to support them in maintaining their identity and create a stronger and more promising new generation familiar with its language and culture.



Diaspora issues, Photiou noted, are one of the important tools in our cooperation with third countries and for this reason they agreed to intensify the highly productive tripartite cooperation with countries such as Israel, Egypt, Armenia and Lebanon, he said.

Cyprus and Greece, said Photiou, are pillars of stability, security and peace in the region and our countries’ role is strengthened through these collaborations.



The two men also agreed on setting up a joint committee tasked with creating a register of academics of the Diaspora, as their role in promoting the interests of Cyprus and Greek abroad is considered to be important, the Commissioner noted.



Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Diaspora Greeks, Andreas Katsaniotis said that they took stock of their cooperation and sought ways to strengthen relations between the two countries on Diaspora issues. They also examined joint initiatives and actions on cultural and youth matters.



Katsaniotis stressed the importance of expanding Cyprus’ and Greece’s cooperation with other countries, in particular Lebanon and Armenia.