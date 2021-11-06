Comedian and social media sensation Peter Kypri has arrived in the UK, ready to take to the stage as Cypriot Smurf and his alter ego Souvlaki! His comedy show The Tourist will be performed at The Grove Wilmslow in Manchester on 15 November, at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green north London on 20 November, and at The Estia, Midlands Greek & Cypriot Association in Birmingham on 28 November. Limited tickets now available for all three shows so if you haven’t got yours yet, what are you waiting for?!

Guaranteed to have you falling out of your seats in laughter, the comedy nights will be a mixture of humour, music and much more, with an appearance from the Cypriot God himself, Souvlakis…oh, and someone will be getting married!

Doors open at 8.00pm, show starts at 8.30pm. Food and drink will be available. Over 18s only.

Secure your tickets now by visiting https://ti.to/cypriot-smurf/the-tourist-live-comedy-show

Peter was born in England and now living in Cyprus. For the past six years, his video skits about Cypriot and Greek stereotypes have gone viral, having been shared countless times on social media, and his YouTube channel now boasts over 14k subscribers!

Follow @CypriotSmurf on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. Also check out his website: www.cypriotsmurf.com