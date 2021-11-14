Cyprus’ diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis was elected member of the UN International Law Commission for the 2023-2027 term.

The term of office of the thirty-four members of the International Law Commission for the 2017-2021 (extended to 2022) will expire at the end of 2022. The election of the members of the Commission for a five-year term beginning on 1 January 2023 (until 31 December 2027) took place, by secret ballot, at the 32nd meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session, held on Friday, 12 November.

The statute of the International Law Commission provides that it shall have” for its object the promotion of the progressive development of international law and its codification”.

An official press release said Ambassador Mavroyiannis, the candidate for the Republic of Cyprus, was elected with 139 votes in the group of Asia Pacific States.

The votes which the candidates for the group of Asia Pacific states received are India (169), Thailand (162), Japan (154), Vietnam (145), China (142), Republic of Korea (140), Cyprus (139) Mongolia (123) and Lebanon (119), Sri Lanka (112), Philippines (87).

The allocation of seats on the Commission are nine nationals from African States, eight nationals from Asia-Pacific States, three nationals from Eastern European States, six nationals from Latin American and Caribbean States and eight nationals from Western European and other States.