Islington Council is proposing to buy the former Holloway Police Station site to create much-needed new council homes.

If the sale goes ahead, the site in Hornsey Road would be redeveloped, with at least half of the new homes as genuinely affordable new homes for council rent.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Development, said: “We want to make sure everyone has a place to call home, which is secure decent and genuinely affordable, as we work to create a more equal Islington.

“Islington is in the middle of a severe housing crisis, and the need to secure genuinely affordable homes for our residents has never been greater.

“We’re proposing to buy the former Holloway Police Station site so we can build much-needed council homes – at least half of the new homes on the site would be for genuinely affordable council rent.”

An Executive report recommends the council’s Executive approves the purchase from The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC). Executive will make a decision at its meeting next week (Thursday 25 November).

The Met has engaged with the council to discuss their interest in the site.