Hasselback aubergines stuffed with slices of Halloumi cheese and tomatoes – a show stopper of a dish that tastes delicious too!

Aubergines are an excellent source of dietary fibre. They are also a good source of vitamins B1 and B6 and potassium and are high in the minerals copper, magnesium and manganese.

In addition to the classic purple variety, aubergines are available in other colours including lavender, jade green, orange and yellow and in a range of shapes and sizes. The most popular variety of aubergine looks like a large, pear-shaped egg, hence the American name ‘eggplant.’

Ingredients (serves 2 as a main):

2 medium, firm aubergines

2 large beefsteak tomatoes, thinly sliced

200-250g Halloumi or feta or mozzarella

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

A little Greek oregano

Ground pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 180c/350°F.

Slice aubergines almost all of the way through into slices about ¼-inch thick, leaving them connected at the bottom. The easiest way to do this is to place a chopstick or wooden spoon on either side of the aubergine and cut through until the knife hits the chopsticks or the wooden spoons.

Season with pepper, a little salt and a little oregano.

Place a slice of tomato and a slice of Halloumi cheese between each slice.

Place the stuffed aubergine in a small baking dish greased with olive oil.

Drizzle olive oil and a little oregano all over the aubergines.

Roast at 180c /350°F for 50 minutes or until the aubergines are cooked through and nicely browned.

Served warm with a rocket salad and crusty bread.