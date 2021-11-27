These beautiful cookies are made by Greek and Cypriot families in the weeks preceding Christmas. If they’re going to be consumed before Christmas, they are made vegetarian and vegan (no honey in the syrup for vegans), with olive or vegetable oil, no butter or eggs because of the pre-Christmas fasting, but when the fast is over on Christmas day, butter and egg yolks can be included in the recipe. It is said that the recipe was brought to Greece by the Phoenicians and they are sometimes called ‘Finikia.’

Ingredients (makes 25-30 depending on size):

For the syrup:

500g (1lb) sugar

570ml (1 pint) water

2 cinnamon sticks

4 whole cloves

1/2 cup honey (not for vegans)

Few drops of lemon juice

For the biscuit:

150ml (1/4 pint) olive oil

150ml (1/4 pint) vegetable oil

100g (4oz) caster sugar

Juice of 2 large oranges and grated zest of 1 orange

1 liqueur glass brandy

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

200g (7oz) fine semolina

650g (1lb 4oz) plain flour (approx), sifted

For the chocolate:

600g 70% chocolate dark or plain

100g butter

Toasted halved walnuts for decoration

Method:

Place all the syrup ingredients in a saucepan, except from the honey, slowly bring to the boil until the sugar dissolves, then add the honey and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

In a medium bowl, mix and whisk the orange juice, bicarbonate of soda, oils, grated zest, sugar, brandy and spices. In another larger bowl, add the sifted flour, baking powder and semolina. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the flour and mix lightly, starting with a wooden spoon, then using your hand until the mixture comes together and you have a light, pliable but firm dough – do not overwork the dough otherwise it will become too oily and cracked up. If the dough is too soft to handle, add more flour, and if too stiff, add more orange juice.

Preheat the oven to 180c or gas 4.

Break off egg sized pieces of the dough, squeeze and roll in the palm of your hands and share into ovals. Repeat with the rest of the dough, then place the biscuits on a baking tray lined with baking paper, not too close together, and bake in a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the oven, allow to cool and store in airtight containers until needed.

When you want to prepare them, place in the warm syrup, flipping them with a slotted spoon to absorb the syrup for approximately 20 seconds. Remove the cookies using a slotted spoon and place on a rack to drain.

Melt the chocolate and butter together in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water (Ban-Marie). Dip the biscuits one at a time in the melted chocolate and allow them to drain on a rack with a tray underneath. Top with half a walnut before chocolate sets.

Καλά Χριστούγεννα! Και του χρόνου!