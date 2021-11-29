Designer Touches have won a 5-star award for the prestigious International Property Awards 2021 for their Ridgewood Project in the Best Residential Interior Apartment South East!



Founder and principle designer of Designer Touches is UK Cypriot Mary Georgiou London born her parents from Leonarisso in Cyprus began her career within the fashion industry and established an award winning luxury designer label. In 1999 she realised that her passion lay in interiors and transferred her creative attention to launching Designer Touches. Through word of mouth she has grown the business to where it is today and the reputation of the company speaks volumes with many clients returning year upon year.



The company also won an award for the International Design and Architecture Awards in 2020 for their work on the Grove in Effingham – a paradise penthouse apartment with far reaching views of the local countryside and golfcourse.



Mary and her team were also responsible for the interior design and full refurbishment and re-fit of the Ability Group’s flagship vessel, the Mega Yacht ABILITY, a 41.4 meter luxury super yacht previously owned by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, and which got by Designer Touches shortlisted for the International Yacht and Aviation Awards in 2017.

They were also shortlisted for Designer of the Decade, a prestigious award within the design industry.

Designer Touches has now expanded internationally, including opening a new office in Limassol, Cyprus.

www.designertouches.co.uk

www.designertouchesinteriors.com.cy