Yannis Andritsopoulos, journalist with Parikiaki and Ta Nea Greek daily newspaper, has been shortlisted for the FPA Member Story of the Year (Foreign Language) Award at the Foreign Press Association Awards in London.

Yannis was shortlisted for his exclusive interview with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson which was published in Ta Nea in March.

(You can read it here: https://lnkd.in/geqe4BqU).

His story was nominated as one of the three best stories in this category.

It was Johnson’s first interview with a European newspaper since becoming Prime Minister in 2019. The PM used the interview to issue a point-blank rejection of the Parthenon Marbles being returned to Greece, saying that the 2,500-year-old cultural treasures are “legally owned by the British Museum’s Trustees.” He also dismissed calls from his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, for the sculptures to be reunified.

The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane in Mayfair, Central London.

Known as the ‘Oscars of Journalism’, the annual Foreign Press Association Media Awards are among the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world.

