Friday 12th November 2021
World Cup qualifier
England v Albania 19.45pm
Saturday 13th November 2021
League Two
Rochdale V Leyton Orient
National League
Wealdstone v Barnet
Combined Counties League
Spelthorne Sports v St Panteleimon FC
Spartan South Midlands League
New Salamis v Crawley Green
15.00pm Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Sunday 14th November 2021
KOPA League
Pantel v Olympia 12.00pm Southgate School,EN4
Omonia v Panathinaikos
Nissi v Komi Kebir 12.00pm Enfield
Playing Fields,EN1 4LP
World Cup Qualifier
Slovenia v Cyprus
Monday 15th November 2021
San Marino v England
Tuesday 16th November 2021
Southern Combination Challenge Cup
St Panteleimon v Knaphill
19.45pm Enfield FC Donkey Lane,EN1 3PL
International and Community and local football fixtures
