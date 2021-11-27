The Edinburgh Fringe smash, El Greco of Hornsey, a hilarious coming-of-age memoir set in a Greek Cypriot North London hairdressers in the 1980s, is coming to the Cypriot Community Centre on Saturday 12 February 2022!

Come and take a seat under the hairdryer with a cuppa at El Greco Of Hornsey.

Based on a true story about growing up in a North London Greek Cypriot hairdressers, Olga Thompson presents a tour de force one woman show, conjuring by turns the charming, grotesque, ridiculous and outrageous characters of her youth – every single one of them played by Olga herself, with brilliant pitch-perfect observational skills.

You will meet Bambos – a primped up mummy’s boy with highlights, Greek Eurovision singer Alexia Stifado sent from the future, and creepy, saliva-dripping Pantofli, the accountant.

El Greco is a window into a vibrant post-1970s immigrant community, filtered through Olga Thompson’s vivid and irresistible comedic filter. The Irish, the Jamaicans, the Indians, the Italians and the Greeks; they all came to this little hair palace… Oh and don’t forget that little Chinese lady who always brought her parrot with her all the way from Bethnal Green – in a cage, on the bus! For all of these larger than life characters, El Greco was their home.

El Greco is waiting for you with its quirky customers, meatballs and faded net curtains. What are you waiting for – book your appointment now!

Tickets: £12.50 available online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/el-greco-of-hornsey-tickets-195057822197