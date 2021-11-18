Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias, on Tuesday discussed the Cyprus issue and Turkish provocations, in a meeting in Nicosia.

In statements to the press after the meeting, Dendias said that Turkey attempts to create new faits accomplis on the ground in Varosha, and violates UNSC resolutions and Cyprus’ sovereignty and sovereign rights.

The Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot side, he said, insist on a solution incompatible with the relevant decisions of the Security Council and international law, adding that such proposals are out of discussion.

Greece will assist Cyprus in its efforts to restart the negotiations and solve the Cyprus problem on the basis of the resolutions of the Security Council and of the European acquis, Dendias noted.

Our vision for a united island, free of occupation troops and anachronistic guarantees remains, he said, adding that “we shall continue condemning illegal Turkish actions”.

Dendias spoke of an excellent coordination between the two sides on all issues of common interest, including the Cyprus problem.

He noted that Turkey’s violations of international legality include “instrumentalization of migration” recalling last year’s events in Evros, now being copied by others in the European region who attempt to “blackmail” the EU.

He said that both himself and Christodoulides have warned their European counterparts that Turkey’s continuous illegal actions run counter to the decisions of the Council of the European Union and cannot go unanswered.

Dendias said that they expected specific measures to be taken against Turkey during the next Foreign Affairs Council in December, based on the proposal of the Commission.

We are not looking to punish Turkey or the Turkish society, he noted, expressing the hope that Turkey will abide by international law and will put an end to its neo-ottoman, revisionist agenda and destabilising aspirations.

According to the Greek Minister, they also discussed about the two countries’ participation in multilateral structures. “We look forward to further discussions, with other countries in the region in multilateral formats, with Israel, the Balkan countries and Serbia,” he said, adding that “our aim is to address challenges, regional peace, security, prosperity on the basis of our common values, on the basis of international law, on the basis of the law of the sea”.

Greece and Cyprus remain deeply committed to respecting and defending international law, the Greek Minister underlined.

Cypriot Minister Nikos Christodoulides said that Cyprus and Greece have been working together both in the direction of the UN and the five Permanent Members of the Security Council, the EU and its 27 Member States to create the conditions that will allow substantive resumption of talks on the basis of the agreed framework.

“The continuing Turkish provocation that extends, in general, at multiple levels in the region and not only, inevitably causes frustration and lack of optimism, but our effort does not stop. On the contrary, our actions are intensified and strengthened”, he underlined.

Christodoulides said that the two countries coordinate on a daily basis, they have common goals and their actions as countries located in the same region and as members of the EU coincide and are focused on specific goals. On the basis of a positive approach and not zero-sum games, we are working with other like-minded countries of the wider region so that conditions of security, cooperation and stability can prevail, he added.

“It is particularly important and positive that our effort is collective and is recognized not only by countries in the region, but also by international actors, who show a special interest in developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region of the Middle East”, said Christodoulides.

“In this context we are working as EU member states in the region, to highlight the need for a more active and meaningful involvement of the Union in the region,” he said.

“Things are not easy because of Turkey’s behavior,” he noted, stressing that “utilizing all the means at our disposal, we will continue our efforts to end the occupation and reunify Cyprus on the basis of the agreed framework, with respect to EU principles and away from anachronistic provisions”.