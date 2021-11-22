The first of the Council’s Christmas events will be on Saturday 27 November. From 10am to 6pm, Hoddesdon town centre will host a fayre with an array of entertainment, including fairground rides, a chance to meet the Love Hoddesdon mascot Master Henry Hoddas, and more than 50 stalls featuring crafts, charities and food. The entertainment area will run from 11am, finishing with the town’s lights switch on at 5.45pm followed by a laser light show.

Next, a Festival of Carols bring a seasonal feeling to the Borough’s market days. There will be 27 local schools taking part with each performing for 30 minutes at designated times between 9.30am and 2.30pm. They will be on show on 3, 8 and 10 December. In Hoddesdon, the carols will be sung from the Jubilee Shelter and in Waltham Cross schools will be performing inside the Pavilions Shopping Centre.

On Saturday 4 December, the Christmas Fayre will move to Waltham Cross, this time running from 10am to 4pm. The entertainment area will run from 12 midday to 3.30pm, finishing just before the laser light show at 4pm. There will be more than 30 craft, charity and food stalls, as well as a free snowglobe attraction in the new town square.

The final event will see a pop up pantomime staged in Waltham Cross and Hoddesdon. Shows of Aladdin will be taking place in Waltham Cross Eleanor Cross square on 18 December, and in Hoddesdon town centre, adjacent to Fawkon Walk, on 19 December. On both dates, the shows will start at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

All events are free to visit with small charges for some activities.