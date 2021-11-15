Charalambos Findiklis

(from Yialousa, Cyprus)

20.07.1935 – 29.10.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charalambos Findiklis on Friday 29 October 2021, at the age of 86. He lived in London since he was 15 years old and leaves behind his wife Ioanna, 3 children Roulla, Maria, Jimmy and 7 grandchildren. He was a gentleman and highly respected and loved by all who knew him, one of life’s good guys, may he rest in heavenly peace. The funeral will take place on Thursday 25th November, at 10am at Agios Nektarios, Battersea SW11 5QR, and the burial at 1pm at Epsom Cemetery, Epsom KT18 5JT. A small wake will take place after the cemetery in the Downs View Suite, Duchess’s Stand, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom KT18 5LQ.

Χαραλαμπος Φιντικλης

(από Γιαλούσα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Χαράλαμπου Φιντικλή την Παρασκευή 29 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Ζούσε στο Λονδίνο από 15 χρονών και

αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγο του Ιωάννα, τα 3 παιδιά του Ρούλα, Μαρία, Δημήτρη και τα 7 εγγόνια του. Ήταν ένας κύριος, αξιοσέβαστος και αγαπητός από όλους όσους τον γνώριζαν. Ας αναπαυθεί εν ειρήνη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 25 Νοεμβρίου στις 10 π.μ. στον Άγιο Νεκτάριο, Battersea SW11 5QR και η ταφή στη 13:00μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Epsom Cemetery, Epsom KT18 5JT. Η οικογένεια θα δεχτεί τα συλλυπητήρια μηνύματα μετά το κοιμητήριο στο Downs View Suite, Duchess’s Stand, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom KT18 5LQ.

