The public has responded positively to the Census of Population and Housing 2021 that has begun on the 1st of October 2021 and is currently in progress, says in a press release the Statistical Service of Cyprus, adding that the purpose of the Census is the complete and accurate geographical coverage of the population, housing units and institutions in the Government controlled areas.





The data collection is carried out by trained enumerators, through personal or telephone interviews with the use of tablets, or by the completion of a paper questionnaire by respondents. During the data collection, all indicated measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are followed.





According to the initial planning, a total of 1,000 persons would be employed as enumerators in the Census of Population. Due to the fact that not an adequate number of persons expressed interest in working for the Census project, the data collection is currently being conducted by around 500 enumerators across Cyprus, thus having a negative impact on the time frame of the Census. Consequently, the data collection which was expected to be completed in December 2021 is postponed to the first quarter of 2022.





“Overall, the public has responded positively to the provision of data. In the few cases where the respondents were reluctant to provide the required information, further clarifications were necessary on the scope of the Census in order to achieve cooperation”, the press release says.



The Statistical Service urges the public to cooperate with the enumerators who will visit them and to provide all the information requested.



It is emphasized that participation in the Census is mandatory according to the Official Statistics Law of 2021 (Law No. 25(I)/2021). Also, according to the Law, the Statistical Service is obliged to treat all the information collected as confidential and to use them solely for statistical purposes.





Preliminary Results up to November 15

———————————————



According to the Preliminary Results up to November 15, 2021, a total of 118,967 housing units have been enumerated.



Out of the total number of 118,967 housing units enumerated, a percentage of 75.3% were occupied, 11.3% were vacant, 13.0% were reserved for seasonal/secondary use or were used as tourist apartments while the rest had other uses.





A total of 221,155 persons permanently residing in the Government controlled areas were enumerated in the occupied housing units.



A percentage of 48.5% of the population enumerated were males and 51.5% were females. Also, 15.0% belong to the age group 0-14 years, 18,5% belong to the group 15-29 years, 21.6% to the group 30-44 years, 18.9% to the group 45-59 years and 26.0% are 60 years old or over.