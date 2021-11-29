People across the Borough of Broxbourne are being encouraged to check if they are eligible for a new scheme launched to help local householders be warmer in their homes, cut carbon emissions, and save

The Green Homes Grant scheme allows people to apply for home improvements including a range of insulation measures, and renewable heating technologies designed to reduce a residence’s impact on the environment such as air source, ground source and hybrid heat pumps.

The scheme is being delivered by Warmworks on behalf of Broxbourne Council, and is open to homeowners, private tenants and people in social rented accommodation if their home has a low energy rating and if they are on a low annual income.

Warmworks will arrange a survey for those eligible and agree on work that can be carried out. An accredited and registered sub-contractor team then completes the installation of the agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures, before an independent inspection assesses the completed work against rigorous quality standards.

Councillor David Holliday, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said:

“The Green Homes Grant scheme offers vital improvements that could see many people across the Borough on a low income and finding it hard to heat their home benefit from measures that could see them being warmer, reduce their bills, and decrease their home’s impact on the environment.

“I would encourage everyone in the Borough to check if they are eligible to receive help from the Green Homes Grant scheme”.

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks Managing Director, said:

“On the back of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, I am delighted Warmworks is working in partnership with Broxbourne Council to deliver the Green Homes Grant scheme.

“Not only do the funded energy efficiency measures give people an opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions and support the transition to Net Zero, but people can feel warmer, healthier and happier in their homes during these winter months. A few minutes to complete our short application could help your home stay warmer for years ahead.”

Residents can check if they are eligible for the scheme by completing the short application form at https://surveys.est.org.uk/s/GreenHomesGrantSchemeLAD.