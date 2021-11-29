Britons who refuse to wear a face mask will face fines of £200 as the Government tightens Covid restrictions to contain the Omicron variant, according to a report.

Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that face coverings would become mandatory again in shops and on public transport to curb the spread of the new strain.

Those who refuse to wear a mask will face an initial fine of £200, according to the Telegraph. This could rise to £400 for a second infraction and £800 for a third.

Anyone who repeatedly flouts mask wearing rules could face a maximum charge of £6,400..