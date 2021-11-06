AKEL meeting with the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage

4 November 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A meeting took place today between an AKEL delegation headed by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou and a delegation of the Bi-communal Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage at the central offices of the Party following an invitation extended by AKEL.

AKEL expressed its great appreciation for the important work of the Technical Committee for the preservation of our country’s cultural heritage. It was stressed that the work of the Committee has a positive impact on the wider relations between the two communities. AKEL’s determination to support the valuable work being done by the Committee was also reaffirmed.

The delegation of the Technical Committee outlined its current work for the conservation and restoration of monuments of the common cultural heritage of all Cypriots. It also underlined that the work being carried out in the Committee between its Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot members is continuing in a positive and productive atmosphere. Furthermore, the Technical Committee also expressed its appreciation for AKEL’s long-standing support, backing and interest in the work of the Committee.

The Committee’s work represents an exemplary model demonstrating the cooperation that must exist between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in general and more specifically as regards the perspective within the framework of a reunited federal Cyprus.

The AKEL delegation included the member of the Political Bureau of AKEL and member of the Parliamentary Education Committee Andros Kafkalias, the Head of the Culture Affairs Bureau of the C.C. of AKEL Kostas Kosta and the Head of the Rapprochement Bureau of the Party Elias Demetriou.