AKEL meeting with the Bi-communal Peace Initiative “United Cyprus”

5 November 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A meeting took place today between an AKEL delegation headed by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou and a delegation of the Bicommunal Peace Initiative “United Cyprus” at the AKEL central offices. The Initiative represents dozens of parties, trade unions, NGO’s and other organisations from both communities.

During the meeting, current developments on the Cyprus problem were discussed. There was agreement that policies outside the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as agreed over time through numerous agreements between the two sides, must be repelled. Any unacceptable attempts to render the unacceptable partitionist status quo permanent must be terminated.

Both sides expressed the need to reverse the negative climate surrounding the Cyprus problem through the mobilisation of society. Towards this end, a common will exists to jointly undertake initiatives and organise activities involving organisations/movements from both communities.

The AKEL delegation, besides the General Secretary of AKEL, also included the member of the Political Bureau and Head of the Cyprus Problem Office, Toumazos Tsielepis, the member of the C.C. and Cyprus Problem Office Stavri Kalopsidiotou and the member of the C.C. and Head of the Rapprochement Bureau of AKEL Elias Demetriou.