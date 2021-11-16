Pictured (l-r): Deputy Mayor Cllr Saira Don, Doros Partasides from the Board of British Cypriots, the Mayor of Barnet Cllr Alison Cornilius and Angela Richardson, head of the ceremony.

Follow the ceremony, the laying of wreaths took place by the Mayor of Barnet Cllr Alison Cornelius, the Leader of Barnet Council Cllr Daniel Thomas, Member of Parliament for Hendon constituency Matthew Offord MP, as well as by more than forty different groups operating in Barnet. They included Doros Partasides, from the Board of British Cypriots, who laid a wreath for the Cyprus Regiment who took part in both World Wars; among them Mr Partasides’ father-in-law and his brother Costas and Louis Sofocleous.

The ceremony ended with a parade from the building of Hendon Council.

The Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Cornelius, led a service at Hendon War Memorial for Armed Forces veterans and their families to mark Remembrance Sunday (14 November). The service followed a parade at Hendon.

The Mayor paid tribute to the people of Barnet who have served in the Armed Forces: “On this Remembrance Sunday, let us take time to show our gratitude to those who have served our country to protect our freedoms and way of life.”

Earlier this month, Hendon Town Hall hosted an event to honour the renewing of the Armed Forces Covenant in Barnet. Sixteen signatories from Barnet Council, Armed Forces, Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, veterans, and representatives from the health, education, employment, housing, faith and voluntary sectors and the emergency services took part in the signing ceremony.