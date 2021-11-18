Join us in the creation of our new Memorial Woodland! Plant trees and help heal our community

From Saturday 27 – Sunday 28 November, between 11am – 3pm, we’re inviting residents to join us for tree-planting for our new Memorial Woodland, located at Mill Hill Park (Flower Lane extension). Not only is this the perfect opportunity to meet other residents across the borough, but you’ll also be part of a much bigger cause! You’ll be honouring family, friends and members of the community who have sadly lost their lives during the pandemic, and those who are currently in mourning or suffering with any kind of sickness or ill health.

What is the Memorial Woodland?

Our new Memorial Woodland, which is due to open to the public in Spring 2022, will offer a space of reflection and healing to all residents.

The woodland will include new walkways and a seating area and will be open freely to everyone, all-year round. Many lives were lost since the start of the pandemic and the Council hopes that our new woodland to help bring our community together as well as inspire hope and possibility for the future. A 5-year after-care plan has been agreed which will ensure the site remains a clean, safe space to visit.

Get involved!

Join us at Mill Hill Park (Flower Lane extension) on Saturday 27 or Sunday 28 November, between 11am – 3pm for tree-planting.

You can stay for as little or as long as you like, but please make sure you’re wrapped up warm and wear footwear, preferably wellies, and clothing you don’t mind getting muddy! Spades and hi-vis vests will be provided for children and adults. Public transport options and on-street parking are available, although there is restricted parking on Sunday 28, due to a Saracens game.

For general enquiries, email: [email protected] External link. For more on our tree-planting sessions: Tree-planting FAQ External link.