The Bees left it late to secure all three points at The Laithwaite Community Stadium – winning 2-1 against Woking FC.

The hosts took the lead in the 2nd minute when Max Kretzschmar lofted the ball into the box from a free-kick which was cleared only as far as Joe McNerney.

The 31-year-old headed down into the ground as the ball bounced off the surface and in off the far post from 10-yards out.

Dean Brennan’s side pushed forward in search of an equaliser, with Adam Marriott’s shot into the bottom left corner from an offside position the closest the Bees came in the next 20 minutes.

In the 27th minute Marriott looked to cause more problems when he picked up the ball in the centre of the park and drove towards goal before having his deflected strike saved by Smith’s legs.

The Bees levelled the score in the 28th minute as Rob Hall’s curling corner found Marriott in the centre of the box who rose highest to head the ball off the underside of the crossbar and over the line.

Alan Dowson’s team came close to scoring on the stroke of half-time when Jamar Loza was played through on goal.

Aston Oxborough raced off his line to jump on the ball and force the forward to stumble and kick it out of play for a goal kick.

The second period began evenly, with the Bees enjoying the first real chance of the half when Hall’s bouncing free-kick was almost turned in by Marriott at the far post, before being caught by Smith.

Oxborough was called into action again in the 58th minute when Inih Effiong found space behind the Bees’ backline.

The Woking forward dropped a shoulder and looked to find the bottom corner but was denied by the ‘keeper who spread himself well to make the save.

The hosts failed to create anything in the following minutes but showed intent in the 74th minute when Loza found space down the left flank before playing a teasing ball across the face of goal to Effiong who couldn’t get the finishing touch.

Tarryn Allarakhia was next up to test the Bees’ stopper in the 79th minute when he found space from 20-yards out to strike a powerful effort down the centre of the goal and into Oxborough’s gloves.

The Bees won it late on as Serhat Tasdemir’s free-kick across goal missed everyone but Adam Marriott who was there to turn the ball home from close-range and secure three points on the road.

Woking: Mark Smith, Kyran Lofthouse, Josh Casey ©, Tom Champion, Joe McNerney, Moussa Diarra, Jamar Loza (Tyreke Johnson 84’), Inih Effiong, Max Kretzschmar (Louie Annesley 71’), Tarryn Allarakhia, Rohan Ince (Solomon Nwabuokei 68’). Subs (not used): Craig Ross, Nathan Collier.

Goals: McNerney (2’).

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jordan Thomas, Jamie Turley ©, Rob Hall (Mason Bloomfield 82’), Mitch Brundle, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott (Ben Richards-Everton 90’), Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck (Serhat Tasdemir 74’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Josh Payne.

Goals: Marriott (28’, 90’).

Referee: Elliot Swallow.

Attendance: 1,779.