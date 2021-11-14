The Bees fell to defeat at Wealdstone FC in the Vanarama National League, losing 1-0.

Dean Brennan’s side dominated the opening encounters as Rob Hall received the ball wide on the left-side before whipping an inviting ball towards Mitch Brundle at the back post, who couldn’t quite get on the end of it.

In the 15th minute, Adam Marriott came close through a deflected low drive aimed towards the bottom right corner after capitalising from a mix up in the Stones’ defence.

George Wickens got down well to palm the shot just around the outside of the post.

Wealdstone responded and came close after Hall gave away a free-kick just outside the box.

Aston Oxborough was called into action shortly after Jamie Mascoll struck a weak free-kick goalwards, but a cruel deflection off the wall caused trouble for the Bees’ stopper, with only a superb reaction save from close-range keeping the game at 0-0.

Just a minute later, Dean Brennan’s side came even closer. Marriott cleverly chipped the ball over the Stones’ defence to Ephron Mason-Clark.

He plucked the ball out of the air with flair, lobbed the ball over Wickens but could only manage to hit the post, and after being taken out by the goalkeeper in the process.

The second-half began evenly, with a 20-yard strike over the crossbar from Hall the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

In the 63rd minute Dean Brennan’s side applied pressure on the Wealdstone defence.

A dangerous free-kick, just left of the penalty area from Kian Flanagan eventually found Brundle, who saw his acrobatic effort blocked.

In the 77th minute the Stones broke the deadlock. Stephan Browne broke in behind the Bees’ defence and prodded the ball past Oxborough.

In the 89th minute, the Bees looked to have rescued a point after Marriott poked home following a goalmouth scramble, however the assistant referee raised his flag for what he deemed to be handball, leaving the Bees to depart Grosvenor Vale empty-handed.

Wealdstone FC: George Wickens, Jack Cook ©, Ashley Charles, Matt Buse (Alex Dyer 56’), Josh Umerah, Connor McAvoy, Ira Jackson Jr (Stephan Browne 57’), Nikola Tavares, Jaydn Mundle-Smith, Charlie Cooper, Jamie Mascoll (Jerome Okimo 80’). Subs (Not used) Zachary Dronfield, Jay Bird.

Goals: Stephan Browne (77’).

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jamie Turley ©, Rob Hall (Wes Fonguck 64’), Mitch Brundle, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Kian Flanagan (Mason Bloomfield 81’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods. Subs (Not used) James Callan, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton.

Referee: Scott Simpson.

Attendance: 2,662.