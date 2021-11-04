Barnet Council has been awarded more than £1.75million that will help provide affordable homes to those residents who need them as the borough’s population continues to grow.

The government has granted £1,510,000 towards a new housing development in Hendon and £270,000 towards the Little Strand affordable homes in Colindale.

Councillor Richard Cornelius, Chairman of the Housing and Growth Committee, said: “Our population is growing, but we want growth to benefit all parts of our society. This generous contribution from the government will help us ensure that all our residents have the opportunity to get ahead in life, without having to live on a shoestring. We hope that these building projects will make a real and very positive difference for the people of the borough.”

The project in Hendon will create an additional 217 affordable homes, of which 75 will form brand new Extra Care accommodation to help older people live independently. The Little Strand project in Colindale, meanwhile, will create 35 new affordable homes after the demolition of under-used garages and other buildings.

The new properties will be built on underused and derelict land to regenerate the areas and help get hardworking people on the housing ladder.

Barnet Council is one of 53 local authorities to receive funding for such developments through the Brownfield Land Release Fund from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The nationwide pot of £57.8million will help boost local communities and level up the country once it has been distributed between the councils.