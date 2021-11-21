After returning to action at The Hive London for the first time in three weeks, the Bees beat Torquay United 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

After a cagey first few minutes, in which the Bees controlled, the first good opportunity fell to Sam Woods.

Kian Flanagan whipped across an inviting free-kick towards Woods, but the midfielder headed down and straight into Shaun MacDonald’s gloves.

Dean Brennan’s side continued to dominate and had another chance through Ephron Mason-Clark. Defender Sam Beard smartly intercepted an attempted Torquay through ball.

The 23-year-old then proceeded to drive towards the away side’s defence and slotted in Mason-Clark but his eventual low drive was blocked away from a corner.

In the 23rd minute, Wes Fonguck’s low corner caused havoc for the Torquay defence. It found Adam Marriott, who shot towards goal before being blocked away to the edge of the box.

The ball eventually fell to Mitch Brundle, who struck low through the Gulls’ players, but Reiss Greenidge found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time as he blocked his team mate’s effort off the line.

Just 10 minutes later, Mason-Clark came close as Jamie Turley picked out the Bees’ No.11 down the right.

The 22-year-old plucked the ball from the air with flair, weaved past two defenders but his close-range near-post effort was saved by the visitors’ keeper.

Shortly after, Torquay thought they had the opener when Sinclair Armstrong’s acrobatic effort beat Aston Oxborough into the bottom right-corner. However, the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

With only four minutes left before the break, the Bees broke the deadlock.

Fonguck whipped in a dangerous corner to Marriott at the front post who rose highest to flick the ball towards the far side of the net and give Dean Brennan’s side the lead going into half-time.

In the 58th minute the Gulls scored the equaliser. Marriott gave a free-kick away from 25-yards out.

Torquay captain, Armani Little stroked the ball over the Bees wall and into the top left-corner of Oxborough’s net.

The Bees responded quickly and were awarded a penalty when substitute Mason Bloomfield was brought down by a Torquay defender.

Mason-Clark stepped up with composure and sent the keeper the wrong way to regain the lead.

Almost instantly after the Bees’ second goal, Dean Brennan’s side could have had a third as Fonguck got on the end of a threatening cross and volleyed towards goal, but his effort was saved by MacDonald’s fingertips.

In the closing stages Oxborough made a reaction save in order to keep his team ahead.

Armstrong fired low through the Bees’ defence from close-range but Oxborough cleverly read the swerve on the ball and dived down to push the attempt out for a corner.

After a nervy six minutes of added time, the Bees held on and returned to winning ways.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jamie Turley ©, Mitch Brundle, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Kian Flanagan (Jordan Thomas 27’), Wes Fonguck (Rob Hall 83’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods (Mason Bloomfield 60’). Subs (Not used): Jake Askew, Ben Richards-Everton.

Goals: Marriott (42’), Mason-Clark (65’ pen).

Torquay: Shaun MacDonald, Ben Wynter, Tom Lapslie, Armani Little ©, Harry Perritt (Dan Holman 46’), Keelan O’Connell (Ali Omar 46’), Klaidi Lolos, Dean Moxey, Sinclair Armstrong, Byron Moore (Jake Andrews 72’), Joe Lewis Subs (Not used): Mark Halstead, Dan Martin.

Goals: Little (59’).

Referee: Gary Parsons.