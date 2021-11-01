The Bees followed up Tuesday’s impressive away victory with another three points at The Hive London – winning 2-1 against Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League.

After a few tense first five minutes, Aldershot came close with the first chance of the game.

Left-back, Lewis Kinsella whipped the ball to the back post where Toby Edser rose highest to head just wide and over.

Just minutes later, Ephron Mason-Clark drove at the Shots’ defence with menace and managed to get a strong left-footed drive down to the right corner but it was saved by Laurie Walker.

In the next attack Dean Brennan’s side nearly took the lead as Wesley Fonguck cleverly beat his marker with some trickery, but his curled effort narrowly missed the top right corner.

In the 17th minute, Edser picked up the ball just inside the Bees’ half and carried it towards goal before letting fly towards the bottom corner.

Aston Oxborough, however, tremendously dived down to his left and pushed the shot away to safety, preventing the visitors from taking the lead.

Oxborough made another outstanding save five minutes later when Kinsella’s corner was crossed towards Edser, he volleyed down into goal from six-yards out, but the Bees’ keeper was on hand to save again.

In the 27th minute the deadlock was broken. After the attack looked to be over, Adam Marriott got to the byline and crossed the ball back into the box towards Kian Flanagan.

The Bees’ No. 16 got to the ball first, ahead of his marker, to smash the ball into the centre of the net from close-range.

Flanagan nearly contributed to a second goal a few minutes later as he skipped past several Aldershot defenders down the right flank before successfully crossing to Adam Marriott inside the area, but his header went just over the bar.

The Bees continued to push and could have gone into the break 2-0 ahead after Mason-Clark’s header met Mitch Brundle’s cross into the bottom corner but the flag was raised by the linesman.

After a tense restart, the Shots levelled the score when Kinsella whipped in an out-swinging cross from a deep free-kick.

Reiss Greenidge cleared only as far as Mo Sylla who rifled the ball into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

The visitors nearly took the lead in the 60th minute after Kinsella’s corner found Sylla’s head.

The Shots’ No.18 flicked the ball towards the far post but Bees’ goal scorer, Flanagan, positioned himself smartly at the back post to clear the ball off the line.

As the 75th minute loomed, more ferocious tackles went in as both sides battled in hope of finding a late winner.

With only four minutes to go, the Bees’ did find a winner. Flangans’ in-swinging corner was headed away by Mikael Ndjoli but only as far as Rob Hall.

The 28-year-old composed himself, took a touch, and struck the ball into the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Mark Molesley’s side almost responded instantly as Ndjoli headed wide from close-range at the far-post.

The hosts almost wrapped up the points as Marriott latched onto the end of Mason-Clark’s inviting ball, but his strike went just over the crossbar – leaving the Bees to gain three points live on the BT Sport cameras.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Ben Richards-Everton (Serhat Tasdemir 75’), Mitch Brundle, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Kian Flangan, Wes Fonguck (Rob Hall 61’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods. Subs (not used): James Callan, Mason Bloomfield, Ryan De Havilland.

Goals: Flanagan (27’), Hall (86’).

Aldershot Town: Laurie Walker, Lewis Kinsella, Scott Wagstaff, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Toby Edser, Mo Bettamer (Ryan Glover 58’), Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Corey Jordan, Mikael Ndjoli, James Vennings (Mohamad Sylla 51’), Gime Toure (Corie Andrews 29’). Subs (not used): Mitch Walker, Alfy Whittingham.

Goals: Sylla (56’).

Referee: Scott Tallis.

Attendance: 1,336.