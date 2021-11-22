Watching the match was Arsenal and Swiss international midfielder Granit Xhaka, who came to support to his friend who was making his debut in goal for Omonia.

Omonia Youth beat much improved Panathinaikos 4-1.Playing against a team they have faced four and lost four times previously, it was a match where discipline, endeavour and tactical nous was required to improve that record. And so it proved as Omonia outplayed and out-battled their opponents with and without the ball to earn a brilliant 4-1 win. Goals were scored by Andreas Kyprianou (2), Donaldo Ndoj and Man of the Match Kay Kyprianou also provided three assists.