Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after two women were assaulted near to Piccadilly Circus, one of whom was punched by a man who had been trying to get their phone numbers.

At around 02:15hrs on Monday, 1 November, police were called to a woman assaulted in Piccadilly W1, near to Piccadilly Circus.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service having been punched in the face by an unknown man. She was discharged from hospital after several days’ treatment to facial injuries.

A second 21-year-old woman was smacked on the bottom by a second unknown man. This has been recorded as a sexual assault.

The Met’s investigation is being led by detectives from Central West CID. Enquiries continue, including a full assessment of available CCTV.

The suspect for the punch is described as a tall, muscular Black man, who spoke with what may have been an American accent. He was wearing a black bomber jacket with a large logo or other graphic on the back.

Enquiries continue in relation to the second suspect.

Detective Sergeant Mo Osman of Central West CID said: “After leaving a nightclub in the West End, the two women had been approached by a man in the street, whom they described as being ‘very flirty’ and trying to get their phone numbers.

“When told that the pair were girlfriends, in an attempt to dissuade him from harassing them, the man made a homophobic remark. During a subsequent altercation, the man punched one of the women in the face with sufficient force to knock her to the floor resulting in a fractured jaw.

“It is highly likely that this man will have approached other women and girls in the West End. Given the level of violence used it is vital that he is identified and traced. If you know who he is, please contact police.”

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man, or any witnesses, are asked to call 101, ref 694/01nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.