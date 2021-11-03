Officers investigating an aggravated burglary at a family home in Walthamstow are appealing for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

It was reported that a group of eight men armed with machetes entered a residential property in Brookscroft Road at around 05:00hrs on Thursday, 1 April.

They threatened the four people inside before demanding they hand over any valuables. The group was able to fight back, causing the suspects to leave empty handed.

During the struggle two of the victims received minor injuries. They were both taken to hospital before later being discharged.

Officers attended the scene and carried out a forensic examination. They also recovered CCTV and took statements from the victims.

As part of their investigation they became aware of another aggravated burglary that had occurred at a nightclub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on the same night.

Following a review of the circumstances of the incident, it was decided that the Met would investigate both offences.

PC David Havard, from the burglary and robbery team in Waltham Forest, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the family involved and we are committed to tracking down those who carried out this awful crime.

“As part of our enquiries we can now share images of three men who we want to speak to. I would ask anybody who recognises the men in these images to contact police immediately.”

If you can help please call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1062/01Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.